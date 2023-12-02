1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $31,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.3 %

IQVIA stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

