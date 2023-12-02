1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 87,396 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 132,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

