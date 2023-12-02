1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,538 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $28,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.