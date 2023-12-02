1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 55,451 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,451 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 672.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after buying an additional 766,995 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,014,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

