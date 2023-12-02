1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 35.4% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Linde by 66.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $411.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $416.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.