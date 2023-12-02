20,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

