2,798 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

