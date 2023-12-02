36,105 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $21,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 292,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 167,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,084 shares of company stock worth $2,132,326 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

KLIC opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

