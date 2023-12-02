4,280 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,458,000 after buying an additional 108,150 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,987,000 after buying an additional 396,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,681,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGRC opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

