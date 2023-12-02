5,122 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $131,538,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $124,574,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.32 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

