5,123 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NICE by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NICE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $188.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $231.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NICE

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.