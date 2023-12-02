52,354 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of HNI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HNI by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HNI by 34.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after purchasing an additional 545,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HNI by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,104,000 after buying an additional 340,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 101,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HNI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $372,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,475,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $372,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,475,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

