5,581 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $66.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.