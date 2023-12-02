6,415 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

