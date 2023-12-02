71,349 Shares in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teekay by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 539,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TK stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $641.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

