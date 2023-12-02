89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Up 5%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 198,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,564,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $635.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

