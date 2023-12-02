ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

ABM Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

