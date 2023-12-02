Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given New GBX 2,280 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,130 ($26.90) to GBX 2,280 ($28.80) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised Admiral Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,226.33 ($28.12).
View Our Latest Analysis on ADM
Admiral Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 12,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,392 ($30.21), for a total transaction of £299,550.16 ($378,363.22). Insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Admiral Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.