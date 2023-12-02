Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given New GBX 2,280 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,130 ($26.90) to GBX 2,280 ($28.80) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Admiral Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,226.33 ($28.12).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,706 ($34.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,239.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,491.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,334.34. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,813.78 ($22.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,734 ($34.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 12,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,392 ($30.21), for a total transaction of £299,550.16 ($378,363.22). Insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

