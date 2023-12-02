Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 10.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

AEMD stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

