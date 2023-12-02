Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0819 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Airports of Thailand Public Price Performance
AIPUY stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.
About Airports of Thailand Public
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airports of Thailand Public
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.