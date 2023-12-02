Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0819 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Airports of Thailand Public Price Performance

AIPUY stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

About Airports of Thailand Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.