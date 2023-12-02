Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

LNT opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.