Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $21.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,829.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,829.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,632,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,188,681.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 248,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

