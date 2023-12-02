Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading Up 19%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 19% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 171,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 65,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Altiplano Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

