Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Shares Up 6.2%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 3,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.