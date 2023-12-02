Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Price Performance

Altus Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.