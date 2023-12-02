AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 4.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 6,683,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 9,389,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.95.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

