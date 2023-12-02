AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $154.04 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.21.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

