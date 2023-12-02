Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,149 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amcor worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

