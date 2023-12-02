American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of AEL opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

