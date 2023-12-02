American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American Express by 12,784.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 218,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after buying an additional 216,308 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $173.75 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

