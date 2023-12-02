Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 10.1% in November

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARREF opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 million, a P/E ratio of -50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.04. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -450.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.