Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

BRBR opened at $53.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $53.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.