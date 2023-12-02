Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 30,579 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

