Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,956 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

