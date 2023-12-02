Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,209 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ball by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,586,000 after acquiring an additional 44,526 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $56.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

