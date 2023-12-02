Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Autoliv by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 898,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 480,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $105.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $105.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

