Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $401.87 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $421.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

