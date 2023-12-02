Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE APH opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

