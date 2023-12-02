Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 47.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.