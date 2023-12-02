Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 47.2 %
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.84.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
