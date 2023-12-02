Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $67.87

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.87.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Boston Properties Stock Up 11.2 %

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

