Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $54.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $621.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

