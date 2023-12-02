Andrew John Arthur Buys 10,000 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$12,700.00.

Hemisphere Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HME stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.32. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

