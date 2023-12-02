Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,462 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

