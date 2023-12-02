Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after buying an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 905.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,705,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,865,000 after buying an additional 2,436,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $95,987,000.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

