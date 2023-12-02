Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

ARCT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.59. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 121,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

