ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 1,424,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 605.2 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $4.90 on Friday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

