Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell purchased 7,541 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,856.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

