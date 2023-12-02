Astar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.74 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Astar has a total market cap of $375.61 million and $11.74 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,286,633,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,379,247,128 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

