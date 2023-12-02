AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

AstroNova stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstroNova Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,952 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 37.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 36.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Articles

