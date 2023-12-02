AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
