AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Up 15.3% in November

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,034.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

OTCMKTS:ASAAF opened at C$27.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.96. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of C$27.20 and a 52 week high of C$36.10.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

Further Reading

