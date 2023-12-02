AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Up 15.3% in November

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,034.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.
